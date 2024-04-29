Mr Mint Launches Sportsmint, A Skill-Based Web 3.0 Sports Fantasy Platform

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Hyderabad, India, 29th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Mr Mint is going to launch SportsMint, a skill-based Web 3.0 Sports Fantasy Platform that will redefine the way sports enthusiasts engage with their favourite games. SportsMint's presale will go live on April 28, 2024, marking a new era in skill-based sports fantasy gaming.

SportsMint introduces a revolutionary concept based on blockchain technology to offer users unparalleled transparency and security. By leveraging blockchain, SportsMint guarantees that every transaction or action on a platform is verifiable, unchangeable, and protected from interference. This adds a robust shield to users' interests that has never been achieved before.

Key Innovations of SportsMint:

Blockchain Implementation

Built on Binance Smart Chain, SportsMint ensures all contest entry fees and payouts are secured on the blockchain with full transparency.

Provable Fairness

Leveraging cryptographic techniques, SportsMint's contests are provably fair and random, eliminating any possibility of manipulation.

Player NFTs

Users can buy player's NFTs packages to build their fantasy rosters, bringing true digital ownership.

AI Implementation

AI Implementation in SportsMint ensures the auto-picking of players based on their past performance.

Dynamic Contests

SportsMint is offering dynamic contests through which users can mature their NFTs by joining private and public contests.

SportsMint is offering users an exciting opportunity to participate in their upcoming project. Until the presale goes live, SportsMint will airdrop 700 USDT to users. Additionally, during the presale period and until the end product is launched, SportsMint will distribute 1000 Player NFTs.

This airdrop and NFT distribution are part of SportsMint's efforts to engage and reward their community before the official launch of their product. Users can secure valuable assets and become early adopters of SportsMint's innovative platform by participating in the airdrop and presale.

We can't wait for fantasy fans to experience the future of fantasy sports with SportsMint. This is just the beginning, as we plan to keep innovating and adding more crazy new features!

To learn more about SportsMint and get notified for the airdrop and presale, visit and join the social channels.

About Mr Mint

Mr Mint is a tech start-up pioneering Web 3.0. It democratizes access to emerging technologies like Blockchain, Metaverse, and AI through innovative products seamlessly combining these innovations.

