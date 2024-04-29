Sri Lanka Expresses Hope To Join BRICS+

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Apr 29 (NNN-XINHUA) – Sri Lanka hopes to join BRICS+ in the near future, Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Russia, Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage, said recently, while addressing the media.

He made the remarks following Sri Lanka's participation in a recent international meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Liyanage said, Sri Lanka could gain many benefits in transport and food security by joining BRICS+.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market cooperative mechanism that initially includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

On Jan 1, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Ethiopia joined BRICS, doubling its members from five to 10.– NNN-XINHUA

