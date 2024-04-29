Israel-Gaza War: International Criminal Court Considering Issuing Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Netanyahu

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





THE HAGUE, April 29 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The International Criminal Court (ICC) is probing Israel's actions in the West Bank and Gaza, independent of other cases at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Israeli media are reporting the government has received indications from legal officials that the ICC is considering issuing arrest warrants for senior officials, including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ICC is currently investigating Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The ICC case is separate from other cases brought against Israel at the ICJ, including one filed by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

In addition to Netanyahu, the ICC investigation could lead to arrest warrants being issued for Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Last week Netanyahu slammed the ICC investigations as outrageous, saying they would set a dangerous precedent. - NNN-AGENCIES