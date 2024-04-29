               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Receives President Of Senate Of Malaysian Parliament


4/29/2024 6:12:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, receivedDatuk Mutang Tagal, President of the Senate of the MalaysianParliament on April 29, Azernews reports.

MENAFN29042024000195011045ID1108150585

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search