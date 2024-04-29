President Ilham Aliyev Receives President Of Senate Of Malaysian Parliament

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, receivedDatuk Mutang Tagal, President of the Senate of the MalaysianParliament on April 29, Azernews reports.

