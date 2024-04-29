Diamond market confronts challenges as prices fall, inventory increases

(MENAFN) While diamonds are unlikely to vanish entirely, the diamond industry is experiencing a significant downturn, marked by a sharp decline in prices of rough diamonds, which have plummeted by 26 percent in recent years. This downturn is exacerbated by weak demand for diamond jewelry in key markets such as the United States and China. Adding to the industry's woes is the rising popularity of cheaper synthetic or laboratory-grown diamonds (LGD), further dampening demand for natural diamonds. Analysts anticipate that these challenges in the diamond market are likely to persist in the foreseeable future.



Despite a brief surge in demand for diamond jewelry during the pandemic, mining companies now find themselves grappling with a surplus of gemstones. Major players in the industry, such as the Anglo-American company De Beers and the Russian company Alrosa, which together control two-thirds of rough diamond supplies, have been particularly affected. De Beers reported a 23 percent decline in sales of rough diamonds in the first quarter, underscoring the severity of the industry's downturn.



While rough gemstone inventories have stabilized in recent times, polished diamond stocks remain at elevated levels, surpassing USD20 billion by the end of 2023. This figure is close to the highest levels seen in the past five years and represents a notable increase of one-third since the end of 2022, according to a report by Bank of America. The accumulation of polished diamond stocks reflects the ongoing imbalance between supply and demand in the market, further contributing to the downward pressure on diamond prices.



The challenges facing the diamond industry underscore the need for strategic measures to address oversupply and stimulate demand. As the industry grapples with shifting consumer preferences and increased competition from synthetic diamonds, stakeholders are compelled to adapt to changing market dynamics. Amidst these challenges, industry players must explore innovative approaches to enhance the appeal of natural diamonds, strengthen consumer confidence, and revitalize the diamond market.

