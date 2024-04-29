Industrial Enterprise Damaged In Mykolaiv Region Due To Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of April 18, a Russian FPV-type kamikaze drone damaged an industrial enterprise in the Mykolaiv region.
The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“Yesterday at 11:09 a.m., the enemy fired an FPV-type kamikaze drone at the territory of the Vesniane community of the Mykolaiv district. As a result, the property of an industrial enterprise was damaged. There were no casualties,” the statement said. Read also:
As reported, on the morning of April 28, Russians attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, damaging a heat-generating infrastructure facility.
