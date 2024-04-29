Russians Strike 19 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday.
The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The enemy fired at Prydniprovske, Veletenske, Inzhenerne, Molodizhne, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Ivanivka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Novoberyslav, Lvove, Novokairy, Shliakhove, Kostyrka, Olhivka, Darivka, Dudchany, and Kherson. Read also:
Enemy shelling of Kherson
region: Regional governor shows consequences
Five private houses were damaged. A school, a kindergarten, a critical infrastructure and transport infrastructure facility, and an agricultural enterprise were hit.
There were no civilian casualties or injuries.
As reported, the Russian army dropped guided bombs on educational institutions in Beryslav and Veletynske in the Kherson region, causing significant damage.
MENAFN29042024000193011044ID1108150579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.