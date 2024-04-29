Russians Strike 19 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy fired at Prydniprovske, Veletenske, Inzhenerne, Molodizhne, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Ivanivka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Novoberyslav, Lvove, Novokairy, Shliakhove, Kostyrka, Olhivka, Darivka, Dudchany, and Kherson.

Enemy shelling ofregion: Regional governor shows consequences

Five private houses were damaged. A school, a kindergarten, a critical infrastructure and transport infrastructure facility, and an agricultural enterprise were hit.

There were no civilian casualties or injuries.

As reported, the Russian army dropped guided bombs on educational institutions in Beryslav and Veletynske in the Kherson region, causing significant damage.