Invaders Injure Three Civilians In Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, April 28, Russian troops injured three residents of the Donetsk region.
The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“On April 28, the Russians injured three residents of the Donetsk region: in Krasnohorivka, Zhelanne and Ptychne,” he said. Read also:
Russians wound two people in Donetsk
region overnight
Filashkin emphasized that the total number of victims caused by the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, the White Angels police crew delivered food packages to the frontline village of Zhelanne in the Donetsk region, where 100 residents still live.
MENAFN29042024000193011044ID1108150578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.