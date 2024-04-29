Invaders Injure Three Civilians In Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, April 28, Russian troops injured three residents of the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“On April 28, the Russians injured three residents of the Donetsk region: in Krasnohorivka, Zhelanne and Ptychne,” he said.

Filashkin emphasized that the total number of victims caused by the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, the White Angels police crew delivered food packages to the frontline village of Zhelanne in the Donetsk region, where 100 residents still live.