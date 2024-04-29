Russian Army Shells Two Communities In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning on Monday, April 29, Russian invaders fired six times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“At night and in the morning, Russians fired six times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 41 explosions were recorded. The Krasnopillia and Esman communities were shelled,” the statement reads.
The enemy fired mortars and artillery at the territory of the Krasnopillia community.
In the Esman community, 12 explosions were recorded as a result of artillery shelling.
As reported earlier, over 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire during the day.
