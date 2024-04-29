Poland Could Close Skies Over West Of Ukraine, But Political Decision Needed - Yevlash

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Technically, Poland is capable of closing the skies over the western regions of Ukraine, as it has long-range Patriot air defense systems, but this requires political will.

Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the United News telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There have already been talks that Poland could close the skies in the western regions of our country, which would allow us to use those stations and launchers located in western Ukraine in other areas. Of course, theoretically and technically, this could be possible, since Poland has long-range air defense systems, including the Patriot system. However, this requires political will, and this is more of a conversation between our diplomatic corps and senior military leadership, who can agree on this,” said Yevlash.

According to him, such a decision would“make life easier” for the Ukrainian Air Force.“We could use the scarce units to fight tactical aircraft, guided missiles, cruise missiles. Of course, this would be very useful to us,” the spokesman explained.

As reported, on April 27, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that one of the Russian missiles that was fired during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on Saturday night fell 15 km from the Polish border.