Globe`s largest nickel maker to transfer some to China

(MENAFN) In response to escalating Western sanctions targeting Russian-origin metals, Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel producer, has unveiled a bold strategic move. In an exclusive interview with Interfax on Monday, CEO Vladimir Potanin disclosed plans to relocate a portion of the company's copper smelting production to China. This decision comes as a proactive measure to navigate the complex landscape of international sanctions and ensure continued market access for Norilsk Nickel's products.



Potanin underscored the necessity of finding innovative solutions amidst mounting sanctions pressure, emphasizing the need to explore alternative avenues for product distribution. The establishment of a joint venture in China marks a significant step towards this objective, with plans to construct a new plant slated for completion by mid-2027. Once operational, the facility is expected to receive approximately 2 million metric tons of copper concentrate annually, catering directly to the Chinese market.



Crucially, Potanin highlighted the strategic advantage of marketing the final product as Chinese goods, which are inherently less susceptible to sanctions within the Chinese market compared to Russian-origin goods. This tactical maneuver not only safeguards Norilsk Nickel's export revenues but also mitigates risks associated with growing sanctions pressure on financial transactions involving Russia.



Moreover, Norilsk Nickel's proactive approach extends beyond production relocation, encompassing a strategic shift in settlement mechanisms. In a notable departure from conventional practices, the company is diversifying its settlement currency, opting to sell metal on the spot market in yuan while leveraging a combination of London and Shanghai prices.



This move reflects a broader trend within the industry towards reducing reliance on the United States dollar in international transactions.



Potanin also revealed Norilsk Nickel's ambition to tap into China's burgeoning battery technology sector, aiming to bolster domestic production capabilities. By gaining access to cutting-edge battery technologies, the company aims to enhance its competitive edge and capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions.



In summary, Norilsk Nickel's decision to transfer production to China represents a strategic response to geopolitical challenges, reflecting a proactive stance aimed at securing market access and mitigating risks amidst evolving sanctions regimes. This bold maneuver underscores the company's adaptability and resilience in navigating turbulent geopolitical waters while positioning itself for sustainable growth in the global marketplace.

