Musk visits China for discussions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an unannounced visit to China, where he met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang to discuss the company's expansion plans in the Chinese market. The meeting, which took place on Sunday morning, coincided with the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, China's largest auto show, although Tesla did not showcase its models at the event this year.



Reports indicate that Musk's visit to China was primarily focused on discussions regarding the rollout of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and seeking approval to transfer data overseas.



Despite previous speculations, it remains unclear whether these topics were addressed during Musk's meeting with Prime Minister Li.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Li reassured Musk of China's commitment to expanding market access for foreign-funded companies. He emphasized that China's vast market would remain open to foreign investments, indicating the country's continued support for international business endeavors.



While Tesla introduced its FSD software four years ago, it has yet to make it available in China.



However, Musk recently affirmed via social media that the option would be launched in the country "very soon." Tesla's presence in China has been significant, with the country being the company's second-largest market after the United States. Since entering the Chinese market in 2012, Tesla has sold over 1.7 million cars and established its largest factory in Shanghai.

