Amir's Cairo Visit Strengthens Historical Relations - Kuwait Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador in Cairo Ghanim Al-Ghanim underscored the significance of the upcoming historic visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahamad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Egypt Tuesday (tomorrow) during which he would meet with President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi.

Ambassador Al-Ghanim told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Monday that the upcoming visit would be the Amir's first since assuming the office last December, coinciding with president Al-Sisi's third term. This visit was welcomed both officially and among people.

Al-Ghanim emphasized that the Egyptian-Kuwaiti relations were characterized by their close and enduring historical bonds, spanning decades and serving as a model for Arab-Arab relations.

He explained that the historical and special relationships between Kuwait and Egypt, dating back to before Kuwait's independence in 1961, have been strengthened over the decades by the alignment of visions between their leaderships, contributing to their consolidation in various fields.

Ambassador Al-Ghanim added that the visit of His Highness the Amir would enhance the excellent relations between the two countries, expanding into broader areas under the leadership of His Highness the Amir and the Egyptian president.

He also noted the alignment of positions between the leaderships of both countries regarding all regional and international issues, especially in Palestine and the ongoing aggression against the people of Gaza, which exceeded seven months.

He stressed that the visit affirmed the Kuwaiti leadership's commitment to enhancing communication and consultation between Cairo and Kuwait regarding regional and international developments, also involved discussing mutual interests and developing bilateral relations in various fields, which would benefit both countries.

Al-Ghanim praised Egypt's longstanding support for Kuwait since the independence, emphasizing Egypt's stance in favor of Kuwait's security and stability.

He also praised Egypt's efforts to improve its investment climate and welcome Arab and foreign investments, particularly those from Kuwait, as he noted Kuwait's private sector's confidence in Egypt's investment environment, particularly due to the economic reforms undertaken by the Egyptian government.

He told KUNA that Kuwait hold a prominent status among Arab investments in Egyptian markets, reflecting the Kuwaiti investor's confidence in the Egyptian economy and the available investment prospects.

Al-Ghanim also pointed out the financing programs offered by the Kuwait Fund for Economic Development (KFAED), which support more than 50 strategic projects, significantly contributing to the Egyptian economy.

He expressed confidence that the visit of His Highness the Amir to Cairo and his meeting with the Egyptian President would be successful on all fronts, given their wisdom, and benefiting both countries and their peoples. (end)

