Spain PM Says He Is Staying In Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, April 29 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Monday that he would stay in office and work more robustly for serving freedoms and democracy.

Sanchez, in a presidential statement, said he decided after thorough thinking to say in the sevice and work harder.

The prime minister has recently declared suspension of his public duties, expressing dismay with opponents' bids to take legal action against wife on graft charges. (more)

