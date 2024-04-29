Israeli Occupation Kills 20 Palestinians In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 29 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed 20 Palestinians on Monday in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

In a press release, the Palestinian health authorities stated that the martyrs included children and women who were killed by the occupation forces during three raids on three different houses around the city.

Eye witnesses said to KUNA that the aggressive raids targeted houses with three families living in them, noting that their bodies were transported to Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hopital.

The occupation forces have also bombed houses in Sabra district, and Al-Shati camp in northern Gaza, resulting in the death and injury of many Palestinians.

Today marks 206 days since the occupation forces started their war on Gaza, which killed thousands of people and led to the destruction of the entire city. (end)

