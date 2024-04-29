American presidential runner detained at anti-Israel demonstration

(MENAFN) Former United States presidential candidate Jill Stein, representing the Green Party, found herself among the detained at a pro-Palestinian demonstration held at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Stein's arrest unfolded within the context of a broader crackdown on anti-Israel protests taking place across the United States.



Video footage captured the 73-year-old being led away by law enforcement officers, her hands restrained with zip ties, alongside her campaign manager and deputy campaign manager, among others. The protest camp at Washington University had been established to demand the institution's divestment from Boeing, a manufacturer of arms utilized by the Israeli military in Gaza.



Jason Call, Stein's campaign manager, voiced support for the students' peaceful protest and assembly, affirming solidarity with their demands for peace and civil liberties. The demonstration at Washington University was one of many similar encampments erected at college campuses throughout the United States and Canada, signaling a growing movement advocating for divestment from Israel-linked companies and an end to United States government support for Israel amid the conflict in Gaza.



The crackdown on these protests intensified in recent days, with law enforcement conducting raids on 21 campuses, resulting in the arrest of hundreds of demonstrators. This wave of arrests has drawn criticism from progressive and libertarian-leaning voices alike, contrasting with the support it has received from mainstream Democrats and Republicans.



Stein's involvement in the protest underscores the polarizing nature of the Israel-Palestine conflict and the fervent advocacy for change among grassroots movements. As tensions escalate both domestically and internationally, the crackdown on protests raises questions about freedom of expression and the role of dissent in shaping United States foreign policy.

MENAFN29042024000045015687ID1108150461