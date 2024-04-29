Netanyahu responds to probable ICC arrest warrant

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning against potential actions by the International Criminal Court (ICC), asserting that any move to issue arrest warrants against Israeli officials would not deter the country's military operations in Gaza but would establish a "dangerous precedent."



The caution comes in response to reports suggesting that the ICC is considering individual war crimes cases against Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and a senior military commander. Netanyahu highlighted an article by British journalist Douglas Murray, published in the New York Post, which detailed the purported ICC investigation into Hamas' incursion into Israel and Israel's subsequent response.



Taking to social media, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's steadfast commitment to its right of self-defense and vowed to resist any attempt by the ICC to undermine it. He decried the threat of seizing Israeli soldiers and officials as "outrageous" and affirmed Israel's refusal to yield to such pressures.



Despite the looming ICC scrutiny, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's stance on its military campaign in Gaza, describing it as a "just war against genocidal terrorists" that would persist until victory is achieved. However, he cautioned that while the ICC's actions may not directly impact Israel's operations, they could establish a dangerous precedent jeopardizing the safety of soldiers and officials of democracies worldwide confronting terrorism.



The escalating tensions between Israel and the ICC come against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries. Netanyahu's statements underscore the gravity of the situation, highlighting the potential implications of legal actions on the broader geopolitical landscape and the dynamics of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

MENAFN29042024000045015687ID1108150460