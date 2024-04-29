Islamists assembly for German ‘caliphate’ in Hamburg

(MENAFN) In a significant gathering against Islamophobia, Hamburg, Germany, became the backdrop for a large rally over the weekend, drawing attention for its association with an individual linked to an established extremist group. The event, reportedly organized by a person tied to extremist circles, attracted approximately 1,100 demonstrators, as confirmed by police data released by city authorities.



Social media imagery captured the scene, depicting a sizable crowd occupying a notable stretch along Steindamm Street in the city center. Protesters brandished placards and posters with slogans such as "Germany = dictatorship of values," "Caliphate is the solution," and "Palestine has won the information war," while chants of "Allahu Akbar" reverberated throughout the demonstration.



According to organizers, cited by German media, the rally aimed to denounce what they perceive as Islamophobic policies and media misinformation targeting Muslims in Germany.



Speakers at the event accused politicians and journalists of perpetuating "cheap lies" and engaging in "cowardly reporting," particularly amidst the conflict involving Israel and the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.



Social media reports further allege that speakers advocated for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate within Germany. Videos circulating online captured one speaker describing a caliphate as a "system that... provides security" but lamented its vilification within Germany, prompting enthusiastic responses from the crowd chanting "Allahu Akbar."



The organizer of the rally, identified as 25-year-old German citizen Joe Adade Boateng, reportedly operates as a self-styled imam disseminating what has been described as Islamist propaganda on platforms like TikTok. Boateng's affiliation with Muslim Interaktiv, an organization officially designated as an "established extremist group" by the domestic security service (BfV), underscores the concerning nexus between extremist ideology and public demonstrations in Germany.



As authorities grapple with the implications of such gatherings and the propagation of extremist narratives, the rally in Hamburg serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding freedom of expression, security concerns, and the rising tide of extremism within European societies.

