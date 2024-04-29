(MENAFN) Amidst swirling allegations and speculation, Kazakhstan has vehemently denied reports suggesting the sale of retired Soviet-era warplanes to outside buyers, particularly to the United States, with potential implications for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Reports emerged from the Kiev Post over the weekend, alleging that the United States had secured a bid for 81 out of 117 aircraft, purportedly purchased through offshore entities for a total of USD1.5 million. The types of aircraft mentioned in the report included MiG-29 fighter jets, MiG-27 fighter bombers, Su-24 bombers, and even MiG-31 interceptors, all said to be in "unusable condition" and retired under Kazakhstan's military modernization program.



Denying any such transactions, Kazakhstan emphasized that the retired aircraft were listed as unserviceable, rendering the costs of modernization economically unfeasible. The country clarified that these planes, dating back to the 1970s and 1980s, had been phased out as part of its efforts to modernize its military infrastructure.



Of particular interest is the remarkably low unit cost cited in the report, with the average unit cost purportedly less than USD19,000. This figure, strikingly low in comparison to modern military expenditures, raised eyebrows and fueled speculation regarding the potential uses of these retired aircraft by the United States.



While United States officials have remained tight-lipped about their intentions with the acquired Kazakh planes, conjecture abounds, particularly regarding their potential transfer to Ukraine. Given that the aircraft types align with those currently in service with Ukrainian forces, speculation has mounted that they may eventually find their way to Kiev, where they could serve various purposes, including spare parts or decoys at airfields.



The allegations and subsequent denials underscore the complexities surrounding arms sales, geopolitical tensions, and the delicate balance of power in the region. As accusations fly and conjecture swirls, the true fate and purpose of these retired warplanes remain shrouded in uncertainty, leaving observers to ponder their potential impact on the ever-evolving dynamics of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

