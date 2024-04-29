Media reports UK making late entry to hypersonic race

(MENAFN) In a bid to bolster its defense capabilities, Britain is embarking on a mission to join the hypersonic arms race, aiming to deploy its first hypersonic cruise missile by 2030. Reported by The Telegraph on Saturday, this ambitious project signals a significant shift in the United Kingdom's military strategy, albeit with challenges looming on the horizon.



Despite being in its nascent stages, the endeavor underscores Britain's determination to catch up with rivals like Russia, which have already introduced hypersonic missiles into their arsenal.



The Defense Ministry's goal is to domestically develop a missile capable of reaching speeds of Mach 5, with plans for it to be operational before the decade's end, sources revealed on condition of anonymity.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's recent announcement of a EUR75 billion (USD95 billion) boost in military spending has paved the way for this cutting-edge initiative. The infusion of funds, to be implemented over six years, is earmarked for various defense projects, including the hypersonic missile program, according to insiders.



However, questions linger regarding the feasibility and timing of the endeavor. Skepticism arises over whether the government's disclosure of the project to The Telegraph was motivated by political maneuvering against the Labour Party, or if substantive plans have indeed been laid out. Critical decisions, such as the missile's launch platform and material composition, remain unresolved, casting doubt on the project's trajectory.



The government's pursuit of bids from defense contractors since December indicates a proactive stance in advancing the initiative. Yet, uncertainties persist, with the possibility of unforeseen technological hurdles hindering progress.



As Britain endeavors to carve its place in the hypersonic realm, the path ahead is rife with challenges and uncertainties. The success of this ambitious venture hinges not only on financial investment but also on technological prowess and strategic foresight, factors that will shape the nation's defense landscape for years to come.

