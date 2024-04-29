INSIDE THIS INNOVATIVE INDOOR HYDROPONIC FARM IN THE MALDIVES

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 29 April 2024: OZEN LIFE MAADHOO proudly boasts one of the Maldives’ only indoor hydroponic farms as part of its ongoing efforts to bolster food security, safeguard the local environment, and nurture sustainable consumption.

The innovative farm spans 140 square-metres and accommodates 13 varieties of leafy greens and herbs such as Italian and Thai Basil, Flat Parsley, Lettuce, Endive, Baby Kale, and more – providing organic ingredients for OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s on-site F&B concepts. Each month, 200kg of fresh produce is exported to neighbouring hotels under the Atmosphere Core portfolio including its sister property OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.

Hydroponic farms implement cutting-edge technology to provide the optimal controlled environment for plant growth, providing a steady supply of produce throughout the year. The innovative agricultural technique uses 90 per cent less water and less space than traditional farms, circulating mineral nutrient solutions in a closed, vertical shelving system without soil.

In an island nation heavily reliant on food importation, this effectively reduces food miles and the carbon footprint involved in sourcing fresh produce for the discerning traveller. It also bolsters national food security as the Maldives actively develops its hydroponic agriculture to break the limitations of soil planting.

Elisabeth Alleyne, General Manager at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, said: “Our not-so-secret garden delivers fresh, organic produce straight into our kitchens and onto our guests’ plates. It is wonderful to see how this has come to life since February 2023, as we continue to pioneer innovations in luxury, sustainable hospitality that sow the seed for many years to come.”

The indoor herb garden at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO complements the culinary team’s farm-to-table approach, guaranteeing the freshest, healthiest ingredients at their peak. Guests are welcome to tour the hydroponic farm for themselves – or else savour the taste at one of the luxury resort’s seven restaurants and bars.

Everything is covered in the INDULGENCE™ plan, which enables guests to experience the ultimate luxury and hassle-free beach holiday in the Maldives. Special menu cards at The Palms, the vibrant all-dining dining restaurant, indicate which items have been harvested on the island that day. Fresh herbs and botanicals are even used at the specialty, adults-only bar, Gin Is In.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is committed to supporting sustainable lifestyles across four CORE pillars: Community, Operations, Resources and Environment. Alongside its hydroponic farm, this was demonstrated in 2023 through numerous initiatives including tripling its solar energy contribution, eliminating single-use plastic bottles, and installing thousands of coral fragments to support marine life.





MENAFN29042024005178011710ID1108150415