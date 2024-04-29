WORLD’S GREATEST CHEF MASSIMO BOTTURA RETURNS TO DELHI FOR A SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) New Delhi, April 29, 2024: The world's greatest chef, Massimo Bottura, successfully brought Osteria Francescana – twice rated as The World’s Best Restaurant by The World’s 50 Best – to New Delhi for the second consecutive year in a row. The Leela Palace New Delhi, Culinary Culture, and the gastronomic genius came together to create an unparalleled experience merging Italian and Indian cuisine.

Massimo Bottura, the culinary maestro and passionate philanthropist, has received international praise for his dedication to social and environmental problems. The Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and founder of the non-profit group 'Food for Soul' pushes for sustainability and food waste reduction, mirroring The Leela's eco-conscious approach and shared passion.

The two exclusive dinners took place on April 19 and 20, following an invite-only interactive session in collaboration with Vir Sanghvi, India's foremost food virtuoso. Chef Bottura's culinary expertise offered a sensory voyage unlike any other, with iconic dishes such as 'Oops I Dropped the Lemon Tart,' 'The Crunchy Part of the Lasagne,' and 'Psychedelic Cod Not Flame Grilled’ on the menu.

Speaking on this unique culinary collaboration, Mr. Anupam Dasgupta, Area Vice President (North) – The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and General Manager, The Leela Palace New Delhi said, “Food has always functioned as a link between different nations, cultures, and people. At The Leela, we are devoted to including meaningful experiences that align with our guests’ interests and passions. We are happy to have worked with Culinary Culture to bring Chef Massimo to our city of Delhi, and it is our privilege and honour to have hosted him once more at The Leela Palace New Delhi.”

Raaj Sanghvi, CEO, Culinary Culture added, "It was truly an honour to welcome Massimo and his team back to India for the third consecutive year and second time at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. Massimo Bottura transcends the role of a chef; he serves as a global inspiration, leveraging his influence to bring about positive changes worldwide. His genuine appreciation for India's culture and cuisine is evident and each visit provides us with invaluable learning opportunities. At Culinary Culture, our mission is to introduce the world's finest to India, and we are grateful to our partners The Leela Hotels and Diageo who made this possible.”





