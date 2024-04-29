(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, April 29th, 2024: KRAFTON India, makers of BGMI (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA) India’s most loved battle royale game, have today announced a unique concept with HERO MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. As a part of collaboration, they have introduced the “Hero Xtreme 125R Finishes Challenge” contest, featuring the newly launched, highly sought after Hero Xtreme 125 motorcycle into the captivating world of BGMI.

Fans can now immerse themselves in the world of BGMI characters and landscapes while experiencing Xtreme 125 at different stages in the game. An electrifying in-game event within BGMI will be hosted soon and will feature four prominent gaming influencers: Mortal, Lolzz, Dobby, and Gamerfleet. From April 28th to 30th, players can participate in exclusive challenges and rewards within BGMI guiding them. Furthermore, fans can participate in the exciting contest at Hero MotoCorp’s select dealerships in India. Three lucky winners of special contests will have opportunity to ride away* on custom BGMI branded motorcycles, crafted exclusively by Hero MotoCorp.

Siddharth Mehrotra, Head - Business Development, KRAFTON India, said, “BGMI has never been just a game; it's about fostering an entire community. At KRAFTON, we're dedicated to pushing boundaries and delivering new experiences to our gamers and fans. Teaming up with HERO MotoCorp is an exciting step for us in diversifying the experience we bring to our fans, and we look forward to many more such exciting collaborations in the future.”

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Hero MotoCorp, we believe that connecting with the sub-culture of the nation is an important ingredient to drive deeper connections with our audience. In India E-sports is an emerging subculture with the GenZ audience- they are not just playing games; they are crafting a new realm of competition, camaraderie, and culture through E-sports. For the launch of Hero XTREME 125R we identified gaming as a key passion point for our GenZ audience. The synergy between “Challenge the Xtreme and Gaming” is an indisputable proposition because it will enable our customers to forge bonds, break barriers, and become a canvas for their aspirations.”





