Oklahoma governor confirms 4 fatalities from large tornadoes

(MENAFN) At a press conference on Sunday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt delivered grim news regarding the devastating impact of multiple large tornadoes that struck the southern central U.S. state of Oklahoma since Saturday night. Stitt revealed that at least four individuals had tragically lost their lives due to the ferocity of the storms.



The town of Sulphur in Murray County, south Oklahoma, bore the brunt of the destruction, with one fatality reported and approximately 30 individuals sustaining injuries in the aftermath of at least two significant tornadoes. These tornadoes wrought havoc by leveling numerous homes and buildings, prompting Stitt to describe the scene as deeply distressing.



Adding to the crisis, a flood warning was issued for Sulphur by the National Weather Service, compounding the challenges faced by residents in the tornado-stricken area.



Stitt emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the downtown area of Sulphur had witnessed widespread destruction, leaving virtually every business affected. The extent of the damage was described by Stitt as the most severe he had witnessed during his tenure as governor.



Tragically, two additional fatalities, including that of an infant, were reported in Holdenville, where at least 14 homes suffered damage or were destroyed. The fourth fatality occurred near an interstate road, as reported by local media.



With severe weather continuing to pose a threat, nearly 47 million people across several states, from Missouri to Texas, remained at risk of encountering more tornadoes, heavy rain, as well as large hail, according to reports.



"In addition to the severe weather, intense rainfall rates are expected to accompany these thunderstorms at times, leading to a moderate to locally high potential of flash flooding," the National Weather Service reported.

