Al Rajhi Bank achieves robust financial performance in Q1 of 2024

(MENAFN) Al Rajhi Bank announced a robust financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, achieving a net profit of 4.4 billion riyals, marking a notable increase of 6.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The bank attributed this growth to a variety of factors outlined in a statement published on the Saudi Stock Market "Tadawul" website.



According to the statement, the increase in profits on an annual basis was primarily driven by a 6.6 percent rise in total operating income. This uptick was fueled by increases in net financing and investment income, as well as income from other operations. Al Rajhi Bank's commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders through diversified revenue streams contributed to its strong financial performance during the quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, Al Rajhi Bank's net profits saw a commendable 5.6 percent increase in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the preceding quarter's net profit of approximately 4.17 billion riyals in the fourth quarter of 2023. The bank's total operating profit amounted to 7.22 billion riyals in the first quarter, reflecting a 6.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.



Earnings per share for the current period reached 1.05 riyals, compared to 0.99 riyals in the corresponding period last year. This improvement in earnings per share underscores Al Rajhi Bank's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and underscores its position as a leading financial institution in the Saudi market.



Overall, Al Rajhi Bank's strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2024 reflects its resilience and ability to navigate evolving market dynamics while delivering sustainable growth. As the bank continues to execute its strategic initiatives and capitalize on emerging opportunities, stakeholders can expect Al Rajhi Bank to maintain its trajectory of success and further strengthen its position in the banking sector.

