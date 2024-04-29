SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft successfully undocks from ISS

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft completed a significant phase of its mission by successfully undocking from the International Space Station (ISS). The milestone was confirmed by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), signifying the spacecraft's transition from its berth at the space station's Harmony module to embarking on its return journey to Earth. This pivotal event occurred at 1:10 PM Eastern Time (1710 GMT), marking a crucial step in the intricate choreography of space missions.



With its departure from the ISS, the Dragon cargo spacecraft is now poised for its next phase: re-entering Earth's atmosphere. According to NASA's timeline, the spacecraft is slated to undergo this dramatic atmospheric re-entry and execute a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida. The anticipated splashdown is scheduled for 1:38 AM (0438 GMT) on Tuesday, setting the stage for the spacecraft's safe return to terra firma.



The Dragon's mission to the ISS was part of SpaceX's 30th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, exemplifying the enduring collaboration between the two entities in advancing space exploration endeavors. During its tenure at the space station, Dragon dutifully fulfilled its cargo transport duties by delivering approximately 6,000 pounds of vital supplies. These included a diverse array of research investigations, crew provisions, and station hardware, underscoring the spacecraft's pivotal role in sustaining the operational needs of the ISS.



The journey of the Dragon cargo spacecraft commenced on March 21 when it embarked on its voyage to the ISS atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Launched from the storied Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, this mission exemplified the ongoing commitment of SpaceX and NASA to push the boundaries of space exploration and scientific discovery. As Dragon begins its return journey to Earth, the culmination of its successful mission marks yet another milestone in humanity's quest to unlock the mysteries of the cosmos.

