Egyptian minister discusses falling revenues of Suez Canal amid Red Sea turmoil

(MENAFN) Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala Al-Saeed, revealed during the World Economic Forum's special meeting in Saudi Arabia on Sunday that revenues from the Suez Canal have experienced a significant 50 percent decline. Al-Saeed attributed this sharp decrease to disruptions in shipping movement stemming from events unfolding in the Red Sea region.



The announcement echoes concerns raised by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in February, who noted a comparable decline of "between 40 and 50 percent" in revenues from the Suez Canal due to developments in the Red Sea. These disruptions have impeded the smooth flow of maritime traffic through the global shipping lane, adversely affecting Egypt's vital source of income.



Reports from January further corroborate the downturn in navigation traffic along the Suez Canal, indicating a 41 percent decrease from its peak in 2023. The escalation of tensions in the southern Red Sea, particularly attributed to incidents involving Houthi targeting of ships passing through the area since the onset of the Gaza escalation on October 7, has exacerbated the challenges facing maritime operations in the region.



The financial ramifications of these disruptions are substantial, with the Suez Canal's revenues reaching USD9.4 billion in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, a notable decrease from the USD7 billion recorded in the preceding fiscal year. The decline underscores the economic repercussions of geopolitical tensions and highlights the vulnerability of key global trade routes to external disturbances.



As Egypt grapples with the adverse impacts on its economy, addressing the root causes of disruptions in the Red Sea region becomes imperative to safeguard the stability and prosperity of one of the world's most crucial maritime corridors. Additionally, concerted efforts may be required to mitigate the economic fallout and explore avenues for restoring confidence in the Suez Canal's reliability as a vital artery for international trade.

