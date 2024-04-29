Saudi finance minister urges policy adjustments to overcome global financial struggles

(MENAFN) During his participation in the World Economic Forum's special meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan emphasized the imperative of implementing policies to address the constraints imposed on trade and technology in the global economy. Al-Jadaan underscored the necessity for countries to reassess their strategies in light of the myriad shocks that have affected the world in recent years.



Al-Jadaan highlighted the significant toll exacted on the global economy due to the fragmentation between nations, emphasizing the adverse consequences of such divisions. He pointed to the pronounced disparities in economic performance among countries, underscoring the importance of adaptability and flexibility in modifying economic plans to effectively navigate global developments.



Identifying geopolitical risks as the foremost threat to the global economy at present, Al-Jadaan advocated for a proactive approach wherein countries allow for flexibility in their economic frameworks to accommodate evolving circumstances over the long term. This call for policy adjustments reflects a recognition of the dynamic and interconnected nature of the global economic landscape, urging nations to adopt strategies that can effectively mitigate risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities amidst ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

MENAFN29042024000045015682ID1108150347