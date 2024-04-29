High interest rates affect UK's renewable energy transition

(MENAFN) A leading think tank has cautioned that a sustained shift towards higher interest rates could significantly amplify the financial burden on the UK's renewable energy transition. The resurgence in borrowing costs, triggered initially by the easing of lockdown measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, has prompted major central banks worldwide to raise interest rates to combat inflation. This uptick in interest rates has subsequently inflated infrastructure investment costs across advanced economies, including the implementation of green energy generation projects, as highlighted in a recent report by The Guardian.



According to findings by the Resolution Foundation, if interest rates persist at current elevated levels, an additional £29 billion per year could be imposed on household energy bills by 2050. This projection contrasts starkly with a scenario where borrowing costs revert to pre-pandemic levels. However, despite the potential financial strain posed by higher interest rates, the think tank underscores that maintaining momentum in the green transition is imperative and non-negotiable. Even with the anticipated rise in energy costs, the transition to renewable energy sources is projected to yield substantial savings for consumers compared to persistently high energy prices.



The Resolution Foundation emphasizes that sustaining the green transition necessitates a four-fold increase in investment within the UK's energy sector. This step is deemed critical for advancing the decarbonization agenda and fostering a sustainable economy. However, amid the prevailing climate of elevated interest rates, the think tank stresses the urgency of devising a comprehensive financing plan to support such ambitious investment endeavors.



The release of this report coincides with mounting opposition from right-wing politicians who contend that the costs associated with achieving net-zero emissions are prohibitive. Despite such dissent, the Resolution Foundation underscores the imperative of pressing forward with green policies, emphasizing the long-term benefits of transitioning to renewable energy sources and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

