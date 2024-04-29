Saudi Arabia amends Vision 2030 plan in response to financial struggles

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, announced on Sunday the kingdom's intention to revise its Vision 2030 plan, aimed at transforming its economy, to better address current needs. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Al-Jadaan emphasized the kingdom's commitment to ensuring the quality of future economic growth and acknowledged the necessity for flexibility in overcoming existing challenges.



Al-Jadaan highlighted the kingdom's readiness to adapt its strategy, stating that adjustments will involve both scaling down certain projects and expediting the implementation of others. This adaptive approach reflects Saudi Arabia's recognition of the evolving economic landscape and its determination to navigate through uncertainties with pragmatism.



Under the Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Arabia is steadfastly pursuing economic diversification away from oil dependence. The plan encompasses ambitious objectives, including the development of sectors such as tourism and industry, the expansion of the private sector, and the creation of job opportunities to foster sustainable growth.



Despite facing headwinds, particularly due to oil production cuts and lower prices, Saudi Arabia remains resolute in its commitment to advancing non-oil sectors. Notably, non-oil activities outperformed the oil sector expansion last year, demonstrating promising signs of progress in diversification efforts. The kingdom's willingness to recalibrate its Vision 2030 plan underscores its proactive stance in addressing economic challenges and steering its economy towards long-term resilience and prosperity.

MENAFN29042024000045015682ID1108150345