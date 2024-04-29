NEOM secures large credit facilities to promote development projects

(MENAFN) NEOM, a flagship project of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, has announced the acquisition of a substantial revolving credit facility valued at 10 billion riyals (USD2.67 billion) from domestic banks. Leading the arrangement are the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, Riyad Bank, and First Saudi Bank, with several other prominent financial institutions participating in the financing, including Al Rajhi Bank, Alinma Bank, Arab National Bank, Bank Albilad, Saudi Investment Bank, and Bank Al Jazira.



The purpose of this sizable credit facility, as outlined in NEOM's statement, is to bolster the project's short-term financial requirements as it progresses with the implementation of its ambitious development initiatives. NEOM, a futuristic city project envisioned to be a global hub for innovation and sustainable living, has been actively forging partnerships and securing investments to propel its vision forward.



In a strategic move to strengthen its global presence and enhance collaboration with key stakeholders, NEOM inaugurated its first office in New York City. This office serves as a pivotal hub to support NEOM's business operations, investments, and engagement with the financial and business communities across America. By establishing a physical presence in New York City, NEOM aims to deepen existing partnerships with American institutions while cultivating new relationships and investment opportunities in the United States.



NEOM's New York office is poised to facilitate collaborations with American companies, investors, innovators, and industry leaders, aligning with the project's overarching goal of addressing global challenges and realizing its vision of redefining the concept of sustainable living, working, and environmental preservation. The establishment of this office underscores NEOM's commitment to fostering international cooperation and driving innovation on a global scale.

