UK, Irish officials to engage in discussions amid Rwanda scheme claims

(MENAFN) UK and Irish officials are set to engage in discussions on Monday amidst allegations that Rishi Sunak's Rwanda initiative is causing a redirection of asylum seekers to Ireland.



Recent data reveals a significant shift in migration patterns, with over 80 percent of asylum applications in Ireland originating from individuals crossing the land border with Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asserted that this surge demonstrates the effectiveness of the Rwanda plan, aimed at dissuading asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel by relocating them to the east African country. Ireland is seeking to return these asylum seekers to the UK through emergency legislation.



Nonetheless, 10 Downing Street has rebuffed Ireland's attempts to do so unless France agrees to adopt a similar approach.



Britain's Work and Pensions Minister, Mel Stride, stated on Monday: "we are already seeing the early signs of the deterrent effect, which the whole purpose of the Rwanda bill and Rwanda approach is about".



"What we are seeing in this case is people leaving the UK and going to the Republic of Ireland," he noted.



"Now there will clearly be discussions between our government and theirs. I very much doubt we are going to end up in a position where we will be taking anybody back, not least because of course when it comes to France, another EU country, they are not in the business of taking illegal migrants who come here back, either," he added.

MENAFN29042024000045015839ID1108150320