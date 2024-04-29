Egypt takes measures to tackle sugar crisis, ensure adequate reserves

(MENAFN) In response to the recent sugar crisis in Egypt, characterized by soaring prices and concerns among vendors and food and beverage companies, the Ministry of Agriculture announced that the country's sugar reserves are ample to meet demand until the end of 2024. According to a ministry official speaking to Reuters, Egypt aims to produce between 2.4 to 2.5 million tons of sugar by the conclusion of the current season in June, encompassing both sugar cane and beets. Despite efforts to bolster domestic production, the country still anticipates the need to import approximately 600,000 tons of sugar to bridge the gap.



Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the Cabinet approved a plan to import an additional one million tons of sugar, signaling a proactive approach to alleviate the shortage. The crisis has been underscored by sugar prices exceeding 50 Egyptian pounds (USD1.05) per kilogram, prompting concerns and prompting stakeholders to hoard supplies.



In response to mounting pressures, the government has implemented a series of measures to mitigate the crisis's impact. These initiatives include augmenting the availability of subsidized sugar in markets, introducing pricing initiatives to alleviate the burden on consumers, imposing a temporary ban on sugar exports, and tightening control measures to ensure equitable distribution and prevent hoarding.



These concerted efforts signal a multi-faceted approach by the Egyptian government to stabilize the sugar market, alleviate consumer concerns, and ensure the availability of an essential commodity. By addressing both short-term supply challenges and long-term production goals, Egypt aims to navigate through the current crisis and maintain stability in its sugar market for the foreseeable future.

