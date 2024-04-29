Eng. Al Mesned Appointed Vice Chair Of FIATA RAME

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) board member and President of the Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL), Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned has been elected as the Vice Chair of the Region Africa and Middle East (RAME) for the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA).

This came during the 2024 FIATA HQ Meeting held from 23-26 April in Geneva, Switzerland.

Al Mesned nominated for the position at the FIATA-RAME Field Meeting and Conference 2024 which took place in March in Dubai.

On this occasion, Al Mesned said“I am delighted to join the FIATA's team and represent the Region Africa and Middle East (RAME) in this leading organisation,” He also noted that this success is part of the achievements Qatar has made globally at all levels.

He praised the significant progress it made in the development and attraction of foreign investments to all sectors, especially to the logistic sector.

He expressed his appreciation and gratitude to those who voted for him in the FIATA elections, emphasising the organization's vital role in the global logistics sector as the largest representative body for freight forwarding and logistics firms worldwide.

It is noteworthy that the Qatar Chamber officially joined FIATA during the '2023 FIATA World Congress' held last year in Brussels.

Following this, the Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL) was established as an association member of FIATA in Qatar.

QAFL plays a leading role in promoting the growth and development of the country's logistics sector and serves as the voice and link between freight forwarders, logistics companies, and state stakeholders.