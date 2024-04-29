(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) StrategINK Unveils 3rd Edition of VISION'24: Pacing Today, Pioneering Tomorrow



MUMBAI, INDIA, Apr 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Vision 2024, the unique platform for IT decision-makers and technology OEMs, is set to reconvene with its latest edition focusing around building intelligent and agile enterprises of tomorrow on May 10th, 2024, at The Lalit, Mumbai.



The one- day conference will bring together 30+ subject matter experts as speakers and 200+ CXOs, technology Leaders and decision makers, along with ESG leaders in attendance. Vision 2024 promises to be an immersive experience, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with thought leaders, industry experts, and technology innovators to explore the insights, prophecies, and technologies that will reshape Indian industry and prescriptive action plans on building the intelligent and agile enterprises. This all will be attained via leadership extempore, Idea Café, panel discussions, experience zone and much more.

The event will feature the official unveiling of the Vision CIO Report, the most comprehensive study involving over 1,100 IT and Technology decision-makers across the APAC region. This report will provide valuable insights into their priorities, challenges, perspectives, and IT budget allocations.

The most awaited aspect in the conference will be VISIONARY AWARDS 2024, that will celebrate the visionaries that are taking their organizations to new heights with their approach to IT DX strategy. Along with accolades to technology providers for providing updated and edge technology products & services, along with ensuring a smooth transition journey and experience.

Eminent industry veterans will converge for an insightful evening to Explore, Engage & Experience around:



Ways to derive business value with AI in a VUCA world

2024 resurgences and opportunities across industry verticals

Quantifying the worth of technology in an enterprise

Synergising business with Emerging technologies Sharing success stories

"As the business landscape continues to evolve, prioritizing business value in every investment becomes paramount. Each decision by our C-suite leaders is made with profound deliberation and strategic foresight. Guided by emerging trends and insightful data, we navigate through these transformations as if led by a beacon of light. By pacing ourselves today and pioneering solutions for tomorrow, we set the stage for sustainable progress. Let us converge our visions, and collaborate intensively to create something truly transformative for our industries." stated Vinod Singh, Managing Director of StrategINK.

About StrategINK

StrategINK is a leading provider of market intelligence, technology advisory and integrated marketing solutions in the B2B domain with a variety of services towards accelerating 'Business Innovation & Go-to-Market' pursuits. With our core offerings of 'Research based Business Insights', 'Content driven Marketing Solutions', 'Digital Transformation Consulting & Advisory', and 'Learning, Enablement & Skill Augmentation Services', we catalyse & accelerate business transformation, digital led innovation, sales acceleration, skill enhancement, and customer delight. With our rich, diverse & hybrid model of digital and physical tools, techniques and industry proven frameworks and best practices, we develop unique-custom solutions to address complex business challenges of our clients and create compelling value through sustainable innovation.

An ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Company

