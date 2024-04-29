EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Nordex Group appoints new CEO for the Division North America to strengthen US business

Hamburg, 29 April 2024. The Nordex Group is expanding its activities in the USA and has appointed Manav Sharma as CEO of the business in North America, with effect from 1st June,2024. Mr. Sharma has a long-standing experience of 16 years within the industry, having already served in various senior management positions before joining Nordex. Prior to his current role as the Nordex Group's Chief Transformation Officer, in his position as Chief Operations Officer (COO), Mr. Sharma was responsible for the Company's global operations. John McComas, who has been leading activities in the North American region since April 2021, will assume the newly created position of COO North America. In his new role, Mr Sharma will be responsible for the expansion of the Nordex Group's US business: In March, the company announced that it is currently working on the launch of a turbine specifically tailored to the requirements of the American market. As early as mid of this year, the company plans to announce a turbine variant with an optimized capacity factor for US project conditions, designed to significantly increase yield in pure grid constrained projects. A second key element of the Company's growth strategy in the US is the expansion of local supply chains to ensure US customers continue to benefit from local manufacturing credit. This will allow the Group to take advantage of the growing market volume expected in the coming years. “Having strengthened our market position in Europe, we will now add focus on our efforts in the North American arm of our business,” explains José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. "The appointment of Manav Sharma, a highly experienced and valued colleague of our global Executive Management Team, reflects the strategic importance of North America for us. With he and his team leading the launch of our US-turbine and accelerating the on-going supply chain transformation, we will be well-positioned to benefit from expected growth in both the US and Canadian markets.” About the Nordex Group The Group has installed around 50 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA (mothballed) and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity. Contact person for press:

