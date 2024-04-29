Max Life Pension Fund Management Hosts Retirement Roadmap 2025 In A Bid To Elevate India's Retirement Preparedness

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited (“Max Life PFM” /“Company”) has laid out its roadmap for FY 25, emphasizing on the importance of planning for retirement early and advocating the Government of India's product National Pension System through a series of initiatives. In a bid to promote the importance of retirement planning, Max Life PFM organized a landmark event on April 27th, wherein industry leaders and experts convened to discuss critical themes shaping India's retirement landscape.





At the event, notable figures such as Shri Ananta Gopal Das , CEO, NPS Trust and Executive Director of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA); Ranbheer Singh Dhariwa l, Chief Executive Officer, Max Life Pension Fund Management along with celebrated actor Boman Irani shed light on the critical need for individuals to proactively prepare for their retirement years, emphasizing the role of initiatives like the NPS in securing financial stability during retirement.





Max Life's India Retirement Index Study 3.0 reveals that nearly three out of five urban Indians are concerned about depleting savings within a decade of retirement. In response, Max Life Pension Fund Management aims to provide a comprehensive and educational framework for Indians to plan for retirement effectively. Discussions at the forum focused on educating vulnerable groups about the importance of long-term financial planning and enhancing the accessibility of retirement products amongst diverse demographics PAN India.





Shri Ananta Gopal Das , CEO, NPS Trust and Executive Director of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said,“Retirement planning is not just a personal endeavor but a larger imperative. By empowering individuals to take proactive measures, we aim to redefine retirement as a phase of opportunity and preparedness rather than uncertainty. Together, with collective efforts, we can pave the way for a financially secure and prosperous India."





Ranbheer Singh Dhariwal , Chief Executive Officer, Max Life Pension Fund Management said, "In the coming years, India is likely to witness an overwhelming increase in population aged 60 and above, highlighting the immense need for effective retirement planning. Max Life Pension Fund Management is driven by a collective mission to empower individuals to realize their retirement dreams and aspirations. We are motivated by the philosophy of #HarGharPension and we envision a future where every Indian is financially independent by the time they approach retirement. For the coming year, our commitment extends to continue simplifying the NPS Experience for all stakeholders.”





Looking ahead, Max Life PFM outlined its agenda to drive retirement planning initiatives in the coming quarters. The company aims to enhance accessibility of retirement products through digital initiatives and deeper engagement across markets.





