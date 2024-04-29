Give The Mothers In Your Life The Gift Of Peace Of Mind With Arlo

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Award-winning home security solutions to protect her homes and loved ones SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2024 - To look for a thoughtful Mother's Day gift, look no further than Arlo's smart home security solutions to give mothers the peace of mind they deserve.



Offering a diverse portfolio of award-winning home security solutions – from the best-in-class Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera to the newly released Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera – Arlo will be the second pair of eyes to help busy moms keep an eye on their homes and loved ones at all times.



Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera



The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera is Arlo's most advanced security camera, offering best-in-class features along with an enhanced user experience and added flexibility. It comes with cutting-edge 4K video capabilities with HDR, an ultra-wide 180-degree field of view and enhanced colour night vision to give you a crystal-clear view of your property day or night. The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera can be placed anywhere that needs the biggest, best view, be it indoor or outdoor, thanks to its award-winning wire-free design , a long-lasting 6-month rechargeable battery , and weather resistance .



Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera: SGD399 (RP: SGD529)



Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera



Looking for a capable camera that can provide both outdoor and indoor surveillance? The Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera – the latest edition in Arlo's ever-popular Pro series – is just what you need! Featuring cutting-edge capabilities such as 2K HDR video quality , a 160-degree field of view , an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and two-way audio , this versatile security camera will give you absolute peace of mind wherever you are. A successor of the award-winning Arlo Pro 4, the Pro 5S takes it to the next level with dual-band Wi-Fi support with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz connections, and up to 30% longer battery life .



Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera: SGD329 (RP: SGD359)



Arlo second-generation Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera



The new generation of the Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera is the ideal monitoring solution for any room inside the house, connecting directly to Wi-Fi to deliver 2K video with a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view . Even at night, you can rest easy knowing the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera captures video with Night Vision that turns on automatically once it's dark. The capable camera also comes with motion and audio detection that sends alerts directly to your phone, and full-duplex audio that enables two-way communication . Having privacy concerns over having a security camera indoor? You can easily activate the Automated Privacy Shield to cover the camera lens whenever you want to stop recording.



Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera: SGD169



For more information on Arlo products, please visit .









