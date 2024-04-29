Bass Due In Islamabad For Talks On Regional Security

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The US acting under-secretary for political affairs arrives in Islamabad today (Monday) for talks on issues of common interest, including Afghanistan.

During his two-day trip, he would meet senior Pakistani officials on bilateral ties and shared regional security interests, John Bass wrote on X.

On the first leg of his visit, Bass flew to Doha, where he engaged with Qatari government officials and representatives from other diplomatic missions.

At the meetings in Doha, the US diplomat drummed up support for Afghanistan and highlighted mutual security concerns in the region.

Bass, a former US ambassador to Afghanistan from 2017 to 2020, Bass currently heads the political section at the State Department.

The Pakistani government has not yet revealed the agenda of talks, but the State Department says the envoy's meetings in Islamabad would focus on a range of regional and bilateral issues as part of the US-Pakistani partnership.

