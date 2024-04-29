Basenji (BENJI), A Timeless Legacy Cryptocurrency, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Basenji (BENJI) on April 29, 2024, for all BitMart users. The BENJI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Basenji (BENJI)?

Basenji is the actual name of the world's oldest dog breed; coincidently, it happens to have Base in its name. This creates the perfect opportunity & backdrop to be the dog of BaseChain. As we know from previous cycles, dogs are at the core and heart of the crypto meme space. Known as the“dog of Base” within the crypto meme space, BENJI not only reflects a dedication to its branding but also embodies the essence of a connected and community-focused digital world. This token builds on the ancient legacy of the Basenji, which dates back to Ancient Egypt where they were esteemed as noble companions to the pharaohs. BENJI aims to harness this spirit of intelligence, charm, and adventure, creating a token that stands as a modern tribute to an age-old legacy.

Why Basenji (BENJI)?

BENJI offers a distinctive approach in the crypto market with its straightforward tokenomics designed to endure through time, mirroring the everlasting legacy of the Basenji breed. With a token supply of 1 billion, BENJI emphasizes abundance and longevity. Its financial model is particularly appealing, featuring zero percent buy and sell tax, allowing for a seamless transaction experience. Moreover, the renounced contract and burnt liquidity underline BENJI's commitment to security and stability within the digital landscape, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a robust and enduring cryptocurrency investment.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Basenji (BENJI)

Token Name: Basenji

Token Symbol: BENJI

Token Type: BASE

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 BENJI

To learn more about Basenji (BENJI), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!