Chery Unveils Tiggo Family At Beijing Auto Show

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Beijing Auto Show kicked off on April 25 with Chery showcasing its Tiggo family under the theme "New Energy, New Eco, New Era."

Amidst the presense of a large number of dealers and media from around the globe, the Tiggo 9 PHEV stole the spotlight with its "Conquer" and "Guard" design concepts, promising a blend of power and efficiency.

With a 20-year journey behind it, the Tiggo family is now guided by the motto "Conquer with you, Guard for Love," promising an intelligent, safe, and eco-friendly driving experience.

The Tiggo 9 PHEV's global premiere marks Chery's leap into the future, setting new standards in the luxury SUV market.

