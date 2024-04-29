Japan’s yen falls to 32-year low of 160 against US dollar

(MENAFN) The Japanese government may have intervened to halt the slide of the yen on Monday, as the country's currency dropped to a new low of 160 against the dollar, a level not seen since 1990, as reported by a Japanese news agency.



The yen experienced a sharp decline to a 34-year low in Singapore, hitting 160, but quickly rebounded to 155 amidst speculation that government intervention may have occurred.



Market dealers suggested that authorities may have intervened in an effort to prevent further devaluation of the yen.



The currency's persistent decline has raised concerns about its impact, particularly in terms of high costs on imports, as the yen's weakness continues throughout the year.



Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda downplayed the significance of the yen's recent sharp decline on prices, indicating that he does not foresee any major impact. However, the Finance Ministry refrained from commenting on the currency's rapid plunge.



Last week, the Bank of Japan opted to maintain its policy interest rates at their current levels.



In March, the bank concluded a period of negative interest rates by raising the rate from minus 0.1 percent to 0.1 percent, marking the end of a 17-year era.

