Prime Minister Meets Armenia's Foreign Minister

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from Prime Minister of Armenia H E Nikol Pashinyan, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them. The message was received by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia H E Ararat Mirzoyan yesterday.

