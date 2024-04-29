Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Performs At Packed Vancouver Stadium; Sells Out Largest Ever Punjabi Show Outside India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Vancouver's BC Place stadium caused a stir in Canada. The singer took centre stage during his ongoing 'Dil-Luminati' tour and delighted his followers. Diljit posted photos and videos from the Houseful concert on Instagram.

Diljit's recent film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' got many positive reviews

and

he is now called one of the best actors in India. Following his appearance in Imtiaz Ali's film, the singer captivated an astounding crowd of over 54,000 admirers with his performance in Vancouver.



Diljit's songs, including Lover and Hass Hass, have propelled him to popularity.

His songs, whether 5 Taara, Black & White, or Naina from Crew, are performed

at

every occasion and

in every

location.

The actor and singer have made

history

by selling out the largest-ever Punjabi event outside India on the North American leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour.

The singer even shared pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "History

has

been written...BC Place Stadium...Sold out." Enthusiastic fans took to the comment section to laud the singer for coming this far in his career.



One user wrote, "Legend for a reason." Another wrote, "Had the best day of my life at the concert. "Divine energy, wrote the third user.



In the same post, a video of BC Place's general manager handing

handed

a celebratory plaque to Dosanjh for the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India" is shown. Dosanjh also uploaded a video on Instagram

