7 Countries Where NO Indians Live

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indians live throughout the world! Like elsewhere, you'll be surprised to learn that there are still countries where no Indians exist! Indian communities exist in practically every corner of the world, yet there are seven places where the Indian diaspora is missing.

Antarctica is now a research facility with no permanent occupants.

This is a small Australian foreign territory in the Indian Ocean whose major population is of Chinese and European descent.



This is an isolated volcanic island in the South Atlantic Ocean. Nobody lives there, and it is seldom visited during Norwegian polar excursions.

Tuvalu is a small Pacific Ocean country known for its beautiful beaches and scenery. It has a modest population but no Indians.



Bulgaria is a breathtaking nation endowed with natural beauty. It has a small Indian community, largely there for employment.



This picturesque nation, bordered by Italy, has no known Indian inhabitants. However, it is a famous tourist destination, so you may see Indian people.



It is the world's smallest country and has no known Indian people. Individuals who intend to relocate to the Vatican must obtain clearance from the Pope.

