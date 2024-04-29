Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika Break-Up: Here's What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Did Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika separate months ago? According to reports, they have long-standing disagreements and personal issues.
Shruti Haasan and Shantanu have reportedly split up
recently.
They have unfollowed each other on Instagram and erased pics and videos that feature them.
Shruti and Shantanu have been dating for 4 years and are frequently spotted together. Until now, none of them has spoken openly about their split.
According to several media sources, Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika have
had a long-standing disagreement. They disagreed on
certain
personal issues.
As a result, both parties agreed to split.
According to a source, Shruti Haasan and Shantanu broke up
last month,
in April.
For those unaware, the former couple had been living together since they began dating, but it has recently
been reported
that they have lived separately since March 2024.
Shruti Haasan and her former partner have remained silent, refusing to talk to the media.
Meanwhile, Shruti
apparently
erased all of her Instagram photos with Shantanu.
Hazarika, implying
that they
are no longer together.
At the same time, the actress
had lately
commented on her Instagram account, stating, "It has been a crazy trip.
I learnt a lot about myself and
about
others. We should never feel
bad
about
all the things
we could have done, been, or become.
