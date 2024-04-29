Uttar Pradesh: Teen Collapses, Dies While Dancing At Her Sister's Wedding Ceremony; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heart-wrenching turn of events, an 18-year-old girl identified as Rimsha collapsed and passed away while dancing at her sister's wedding ceremony in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The tragic incident unfolded during the 'haldi ceremony' on Friday evening, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a joyous occasion.

A widely circulated video capturing the tragic moment showed Rimsha energetically dancing alongside her family members to the upbeat music. However, within moments, she could be seen clutching her chest in distress, reaching out for help, and attempting to grasp the hand of a fellow dancer before collapsing.

Rimsha was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital, but tragically, medical professionals pronounced her brought dead. Suspicions arose that she might have suffered a heart attack, although further investigations are underway to confirm the cause of her untimely demise.

The profound loss left the family reeling, especially as the tragedy struck just two days before the scheduled marriage ceremony. In a poignant display of mourning, the wedding festivities proceeded without music, with only close family members in attendance, highlighting the somber atmosphere pervading the once-celebratory occasion.

The incident in Meerut adds to a concerning trend of heart-related fatalities among young individuals, with reports of heart attacks claiming lives even among school and college students. In a similarly shocking occurrence in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, a 16-year-old boy tragically succumbed to a heart attack while watching videos on his mobile phone.

His sudden demise sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the alarming reality of heart-related ailments affecting the younger generation.

As such cases continue to emerge, circulating widely on social media platforms, concerns regarding the prevalence of heart attacks among the youth are on the rise. Once perceived primarily as an issue affecting the elderly, the increasing incidence of heart-related fatalities among the young underscores the urgent need for greater awareness and preventive measures to safeguard public health.