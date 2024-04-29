'I'm A Big Fan Of China...' Tesla CEO Elon Musk After Meeting Chinese Premier (SEE PHOTO)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tesla has overcame several significant regulatory barriers that had previously prevented it from launching its self-driving software in China, clearing the path for a positive outcome from Elon Musk's unexpected visit to the US automaker's second largest market.

Tesla CEO Musk arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday where he was expected to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and permission to transfer driving data overseas, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

"Honored to meet with Premier Li Qiang. We have known each other now for many years, since early Shanghai days," Elon Musk posted, with a picture with the premier.

In 2018, Tesla obtained an agreement with Chinese authorities to establish its first facility outside of the United States in Shanghai. The US electric car manufacturer released Full Self-Driving, or FSD, the most autonomous version of its Autopilot software, four years ago but has yet to make it accessible in China, its second-largest market internationally, despite consumer requests.

In answer to a question on social media site X, Elon Musk stated this month that Tesla may make FSD accessible to consumers in China "very soon". Rival Chinese automakers, such as Xpeng, have been trying to gain an advantage against Tesla by releasing identical software.

Since 2021, Tesla has maintained all data acquired by its Chinese fleet in Shanghai, as required by Chinese regulations, and has not moved any of it back to the US.

