(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed optimism regarding the country's economic performance, citing stronger-than-expected data at the start of the year. Putin announced that Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) experienced notable growth, recording a 6 percent increase on an annual basis for the period from January to February. This growth surpassed projections from various sources, including the government, the Bank of Russia, and expert analyses.



While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a more conservative GDP growth rate of 3.2 percent for the year, Putin's remarks underscore a buoyant economic outlook for Russia. He highlighted significant advancements in the country's fiscal health, noting a considerable surge in federal budget revenues during the first quarter of the year, which doubled compared to the same period last year. Notably, non-oil and gas revenues saw a substantial increase of 43 percent, indicating a diversification and strengthening of revenue sources.



Putin emphasized the positive correlation between economic expansion and budgetary prosperity, asserting that heightened economic activity has bolstered federal revenues. The robust performance in key sectors, such as industry, further bolsters Putin's confidence in Russia's economic trajectory. Industrial activity, in particular, demonstrated notable improvement, registering an 8.5 percent increase in February. These indicators collectively suggest a promising start to the year for the Russian economy, exceeding initial expectations and positioning the country for sustained growth in the coming months.

