Search Operation Underway In J&K's Udhampur

A village Defence Guard (VDG) was killed in a brief encounter with terrorists in remote Panara village in Chochru Gala heights early Sunday, following which the hunt was launched by the police, army and CRPF.

“The operation is on and there was no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists. Additional forces have moved in this morning to intensify the efforts to track down and neutralise the terrorists,” a police official said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain said two groups of terrorists are believed to be present in the area after they recently infiltrated from across the border.

He said the strength of the two groups, as per preliminary investigation, is between four and six and the security forces are working on various inputs to flush them out.

According to official sources, the terrorists had reached Basantgarh from adjoining Kathua district after managing to sneak into this side from across the border and were heading for Chenab valley when they were confronted by the police and VDG members.

The Police and VDGs fanned out in the forest area late Saturday evening after information about movement of terrorists.

